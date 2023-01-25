United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) versus HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Critical Contrast

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Bancorp pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 29.10% 14.26% 1.20% HarborOne Bancorp 21.80% 7.58% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million 2.77 $9.45 million $1.52 9.38 HarborOne Bancorp $244.58 million 2.79 $58.52 million $1.01 13.73

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

