Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 61,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $748.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. State Street Corp grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.