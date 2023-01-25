UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.54

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00015320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $2.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

