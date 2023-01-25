Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 169,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 112,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

