Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 169,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 112,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
USNZY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $871.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
