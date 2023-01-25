Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $52.17 million and $4.74 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

