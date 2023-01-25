V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.