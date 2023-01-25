V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 43,019 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,159,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.