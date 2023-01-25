V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,713 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

