V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

