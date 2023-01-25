V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92.

