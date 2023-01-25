V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.03 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.76 and a 200-day moving average of $359.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

