V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of RORO stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

