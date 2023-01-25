V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of RORO stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $20.47.
