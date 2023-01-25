V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

