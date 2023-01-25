V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

