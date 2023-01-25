Vai Market Cap Hits $56.08 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and approximately $3,355.15 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

