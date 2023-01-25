Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

