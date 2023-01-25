Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

