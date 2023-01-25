Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,203. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

