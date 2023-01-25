Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $219.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.