Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.70% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

