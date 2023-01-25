Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

