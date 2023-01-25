Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,945,000 after buying an additional 886,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,836,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,466,000 after buying an additional 720,803 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.