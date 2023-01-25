Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46,298 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

