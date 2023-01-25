Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 183,560 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,560 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.78% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.81 million. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

