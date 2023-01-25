Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 49,615 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Capri worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Capri by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

