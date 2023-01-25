Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,824 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NVT opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

