Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Constellium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

