Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.15

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1015775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after purchasing an additional 969,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,611,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

