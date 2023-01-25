Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ventas worth $67,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 59.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -463.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.