Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $1,170,690.30 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 604,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,636. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
