Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $1,170,690.30 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 604,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,636. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

