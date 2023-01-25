Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.84 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.84 million and $8.50 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02182874 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,429,310.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

