Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 153,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.69. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

