Verasity Trading Up 43.7% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $63.02 million and $27.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012844 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

