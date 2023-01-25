Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on OEZVY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Verbund Stock Performance

Verbund stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

