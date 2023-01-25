Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 101,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 457,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 117.3% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,053,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,933 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

