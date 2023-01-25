Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $66,741.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,694.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00387870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00752563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00094046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00571232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00186310 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,966,485 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

