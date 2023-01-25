Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Viasat Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

