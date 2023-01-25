Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.15.

Visa stock opened at $223.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.