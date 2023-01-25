Visa (V) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $223.89. 5,273,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

