Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $25.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

