Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,072 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Itron worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

