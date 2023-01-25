Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 156.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

