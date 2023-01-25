Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $112.82 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $112,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,418. The company has a market cap of $454.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.51 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

