Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $22.86 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,860,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWA opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.