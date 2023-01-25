Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 62,376 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,376 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of C opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

