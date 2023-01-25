Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,320,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,997.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 681,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 659,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.