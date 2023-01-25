Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.97 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.