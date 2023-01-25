VVS Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $132.23 million and $896,386.07 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,757,310,715,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,455,872,990,096 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

