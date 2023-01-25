W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

