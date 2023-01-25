W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $30.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.91. 38,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,693. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.43.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

